A brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Louth has opened on Lincoln Way today (Wednesday), creating more than 120 new full and part-time jobs and becoming only McDonald’s second net zero carbon restaurant.

Local franchisee James Thompson, who operates five restaurants in Lincoln, Skegness and now Louth, opened the single-storey restaurant today for dine-in, takeaway, Drive-Thru services and Click & Serve.

A delivery service will be added in the near future.

The new restaurant will feature table service, self-ordering kiosks, an outside patio area with a children’s play area and a drive thru with Smart Digital Drive-Thru menu boardsas part of McDonald’s ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

Franchisee James Thompson said: “We are delighted to be opening another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Lincolnshire and can’t wait to see local Louth customers enjoy our services on offer. People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create. I am also excited to see Louth become one of McDonald’s first restaurants working towards its target of achieving net zero emissions across all its restaurants and offices by 2030."

Last year McDonald’s opened its first restaurant built to a net zero carbon standard in Market Drayton, Shropshire as the business works towards its target of achieving net zero emissions across all its restaurants and offices by 2030.

Louth’s restaurant features the latest innovations in sustainable building design, with roof mounted solar panels, timber window frames and partition walls to replace the traditional aluminium and steel frames and wall lettering from recycled material – including McDonald’s own coffee grounds.

New trials exclusively starting in Louth also include air windows which help to retain heat within the building, reducing energy use, and plastic kerbstones made from recycled materials.

