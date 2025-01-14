Media businesses join forces to empower Lincolnshire businesses to scale online

By AmieLeigh Minshull
Contributor
Published 14th Jan 2025, 10:27 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 10:40 BST
With social media and visual content now vital for business growth and development, two Lincolnshire businesses are collaborating to provide an innovative new service.

National visuals company PVS Media and PR firm Shh! PR Limited have pooled their skills and resources to launch the Lincolnshire Content Club. The service, an affordable trio of social media and video packages, is designed to elevate the online presence of Lincolnshire businesses.

Chris England, Founder and Director of PVS Media said: “The packages are designed to suit businesses of any size, whether you are a small business just getting started with social media or a larger business that needs some support.”

Amie-Leigh Minshull, CEO & Founder of Shh! PR Limited added: “Whatever your business size or stage we have the right solution. We really want to help local businesses maintain and elevate their online presence with high-quality content and ongoing professional support.”

Lincolnshire Content Club logoLincolnshire Content Club logo
Lincolnshire Content Club logo

The collaboration between Shh! PR and PVS Media marks a significant milestone for both organisations, combining Shh! PR’s innovative digital PR and marketing strategies with PVS Media’s award-winning video services. The Lincolnshire Content Club includes strategic content marketing, social media management and high-quality video to ensure that Lincolnshire businesses not only reach but resonate with their target audiences.

