Meet the prison governor working hard this Christmas to keep the public safe

A governor who joined the prison service 31 years ago will be working hard alongside colleagues from Lincolnshire this Christmas to help keep the public safe.

Russ Truman (55) joined the prison service in 1992 and initially started out as a physical education instructor. His career has progressed over the subsequent years, and was made permanent governor at HMP Stocken, near Grantham, this year. Russ explains that Christmas can be a difficult time for staff and prisoners, but they pull together to make sure everyone is supported during the festive season.

A Christmas Carol service is held in the prison chapel and staff and prisoners enjoy a Christmas lunch. Prison staff also facilitate ‘Storybook Dads’ where prisoners record bedtime stories and messages for their children. Evidence shows that offenders who maintain family ties are less likely to reoffend, demonstrating the role families can play in keeping the wider community safe.

Russ says: “The nature of our job means we need to have staff on duty every day, all year round. Working on the frontline means sometimes having to go on shift when friends or family may not be working, but we’re here to protect the public and it’s our duty to make sure the prison runs as normal as any other day.

Russ Truman has helped improve staff retention since becoming governor of HMP Stocken in Rutland.

‘It’s important that staff get time off with their family over the Christmas and New Year period. I was a prison officer for 11 years, and I worked for 10 of those years during Christmas because I didn't have children at the time.

“It was important I supported my colleagues and friends, so they could be at home with their children. Christmas is about family and a time of celebration, and that is mirrored really amongst the brilliant staff group here at HMP Stocken.”

Russ himself will be working on Christmas day this year, much to the surprise of some of his staff. He said he was proud to be the governor but was most proud of his staff. He added: "Despite being home late, I’m still the one cooking Christmas dinner. Microwaves are wonderful things!

“But we're a fantastic team at Stocken. I'm very proud of our achievements. We were inspected earlier in the year and Charlie Taylor, the Chief Inspector of Prisons, was highly positive and continues to compliment our prison because of our drive to get people into purposeful activity, and we’re considered a safe prison.

Russ Truman joined the prison service in 1992 as a prison officer, working his way up to governor.

“We’ve really improved the staffing situation here at Stocken, recruiting and retaining more staff, but we need more, so come and join us!”