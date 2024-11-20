Metheringham village shop employed illegal worker

A Metheringham shop could lose its licence for employing a person who didn’t have the right to work in the UK, according to council officials.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vino Convenience Store on Metheringham High Street is supported by the Premier chain of shops.

It will face a hearing at North Kesteven District Council in the next few months, which could see its licence changed or even removed entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A notice on the council website says: “Lincolnshire Police have requested the review on the grounds that the premises were employing an individual who did not have the proper entitlement to employment in the UK, and in relation to breaches of the requirements of the premises licence.”

Anyone either supporting or objecting to the review can provide a statement until Tuesday, December 3.

They can do this in writing to the council offices in Sleaford, or via [email protected].

Premier has not responded to requests for comment, and the Local Democracy Reporting Service has been unable to reach the shop.