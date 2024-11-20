Metheringham village shop employed illegal worker
Vino Convenience Store on Metheringham High Street is supported by the Premier chain of shops.
It will face a hearing at North Kesteven District Council in the next few months, which could see its licence changed or even removed entirely.
A notice on the council website says: “Lincolnshire Police have requested the review on the grounds that the premises were employing an individual who did not have the proper entitlement to employment in the UK, and in relation to breaches of the requirements of the premises licence.”
Anyone either supporting or objecting to the review can provide a statement until Tuesday, December 3.
They can do this in writing to the council offices in Sleaford, or via [email protected].
Premier has not responded to requests for comment, and the Local Democracy Reporting Service has been unable to reach the shop.