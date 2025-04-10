Midland Garden Buildings open new indoor showroom in Lincolnshire and announces April open day

Directors and Cousins Ben & Greg Coxhill

Midland Garden Buildings, a family-run business, is proud to announce the recent opening of its new indoor showroom in the village of Swaton (near to Sleaford), Lincolnshire. To celebrate the big launch, the team are holding an Easter Themed Open Day Eggstravaganza this Saturday, 12th April 10am-3pm.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cousin’s and joint business directors, Ben Coxhill and Greg Coxhill, hope the Open Day will be a welcome opportunity for the local community and beyond to come and see what they have done with the former North End Farm Shop (High Steet) since they took over the premises last year.

The company manufactures a range of outdoor buildings on site in Lincolnshire from scratch, all bespoke and custom built to the needs and desires of each client, not a prefab import in sight. From summerhouses to potting sheds and workshops to garages the team can build exactly what their clients want, designed to fit around their specific outdoor space and taste, with combination buildings such as summerhouses with integrated storage spaces proving especially popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Coxhill explains: “We are proud to bring back the old North End Farm Shop Building to life again with a new purpose and be manufacturing buildings here in the UK to support skilled labour and provide a high-quality tailored product for the benefit of each customer”.

Pent Style Summerhouse with Louvered side panel

Customers can select their choice of cladding, paint colour, how many windows they want and their position, the style of door and roof type, amongst many other options available. From initial enquiry to installation, they aim to support and assist customers to make the choices that are right for their specific needs and circumstances, ensuring their investment will deliver exactly what they need for their new outdoor space.

The company’s decision to open a showroom at their manufacturing site in Swaton has been driven by interest from the local community who have been supportive and keen to see the range of products available and is a vote of confidence in the local area.

Greg Coxhill explains: “Since day one the local support we have received has been incredibly encouraging to us and the number of customers calling in to see what we can offer was a welcome surprise. This new venture means that we can more readily show the range of building types we can manufacture. It also allows us to demonstrate the quality of our work and craftmanship that customers can expect when entrusting us to create the kinds of spaces they have often been aspiring to for some time. We are looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming in the local community, whether they are looking for a new outdoor building, or simply keen to have look and find out more about our story”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has already attracted a wide range of customers, all looking for garden rooms but for a whole host of reasons. From workers wanting a separate area to work from home in, or entrepreneurs setting up their small business. They've also had a lot of interest from busy parents looking for a quiet sanctuary away from teenagers, making hobby rooms or home gym spaces or simply having somewhere to relax in. Many are also looking for an extra space outdoors to host and entertain friends and family, determined to make the best of summer evenings and lazy weekends.

Showroom and Factory in Swaton

The team are welcoming everyone to join them for their Open Day this Saturday (12th April). The Easter themed event, will offer the public free cake and drinks, a children’s Easter Hunt, along with other activities and entry into a free Prize Draw. There is also the opportunity to meet the team and have a tour of their onsite workshop and premises.

For anyone unable to attend the open day but keen to come and visit, their new showroom is now open every Monday to Friday (including Bank Holidays) 9am-4.30pm, and every Saturday 10am – 3pm.

Find out more about Midland Garden Buildings at: www.midlandgardenbuildings.co.uk or find us on Facebook.