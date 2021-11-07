Millstream pop-ups in Sleaford build on successful summer of markets

L-R Jess Cooper of Bespoke Stamping, with one of the organisers Harriet Wells of Millstream Square. EMN-211018-103258001

Harriet Baker, who runs Souls Boutique said: “The weather was lovely and there were lots of people browsing the stalls on both days (October 15-16).

“We had four stalls on both days so eight in total over the two days and four of the traders had never joined us before and a couple were not from the area. They told us what a lovely town Sleaford is and how friendly the people are.

“The music was as successful as always and has become a focal point of our events. It creates a great atmosphere to encourage people into the Square as well as adding to the outside dining experience for Emily’s Bakehouse customers. We are now working with more local musicians to help them promote their businesses.”

Caroline Croson of The Artisan Hiney Company, Caythorpe at the pop up artisan market in Millstream Square. EMN-211018-103355001

She said they are getting more stall requests on a daily basis and they are working on plans for next year to best serve the town and support the artisan traders.

They have a range of dates set for the coming months leading up to the Christmas Market on December 11.

The Pop-Ups will feature a specially selected collection of local, independent, artisan crafters and traders, giving the community of Sleaford another opportunity to shop local in the lead up to Christmas.

Leasa Turner of Picadora, demonstrating her Grater Bowls to Zak Egerton 11 and his grandma Ann Cook at the pop up artisan market in Millstream Square. EMN-211018-103407001

Steve Clarke busking at Millstream Square. EMN-211018-103315001