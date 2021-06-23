Millstream Square all set for summer of artisan markets

Stalls at a previous artisan market in Millstream Square, Sleaford. EMN-210622-163249001

The first of these is being held on Saturday, July 3, with others to follow on August 7 and September 4.

There is free admission and it will run from 10am until 3pm with a full schedule of live music by local artists, as well as more street vendors selling hot take-away food, a wide range of food and drink traders and some artisan crafters from all over Lincolnshire.

Activities are planned for children and there is a bar fo the adults.

All set for upcoming artisan markets, Millstream Square, Sleaford. EMN-210621-153040001

Organiser Harriet Wells, of Souls Boutique, along with her father Dean Baker, who owns the precinct, said: “The response from traders has been overwhelming, there is such a demand for this type of event and everyone has been so positive, even if they’re unable to attend.

“The feedback from local people, businesses and the council has been exceptionally positive with a lot of people expressing excitement for something different to bring people into Sleaford

“We really hope people will pop along and soak-up the atmosphere.”

Artisan food producers will be displaying their wares at the next artisan market in July. EMN-210622-163229001

Sample the foody stalls on the artisan market in Sleaford's Millstream Square. EMN-210622-163239001