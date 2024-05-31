Mind, body and spirit event coming to Horncastle

​​Clare Bradford is hosting a second mind, body and spirit event at Stanhope Hall.

​Following on from a successful wedding event last year, an events business is back in Horncastle this weekend.

​​Clare Bradford has launched her own events business – Clare B Events – and after holding a wedding fayre at the Stanhope Hall in September, she is now holding a mind, body and spirit event on Sunday (June 9), from 10am to 4pm.

This is Clare’s second mind, body and spirit event at the hall after a successful first in June 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday’s event, held at the Stanhope Hall once again, will feature stands and stalls by local businesses offering products and services including tarot readers, reflexology, reiki, crystal stalls, skincare, salt lamps, tooth gems, witchcraft items, shiatsu, and much more.