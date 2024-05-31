Mind, body and spirit event coming to Horncastle
Clare Bradford has launched her own events business – Clare B Events – and after holding a wedding fayre at the Stanhope Hall in September, she is now holding a mind, body and spirit event on Sunday (June 9), from 10am to 4pm.
This is Clare’s second mind, body and spirit event at the hall after a successful first in June 2023.
Sunday’s event, held at the Stanhope Hall once again, will feature stands and stalls by local businesses offering products and services including tarot readers, reflexology, reiki, crystal stalls, skincare, salt lamps, tooth gems, witchcraft items, shiatsu, and much more.
For more information about Clare B Events, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090888053142 or email [email protected]