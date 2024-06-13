Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Savings expert Anita Naik offers practical tips to find the perfect gift without overspending

Understanding your dads interests is crucial, even if he seems ambivalent about Father’s Day, she says

Trending gift ideas and supermarket loyalty cards can all help in the quest for the perfect present

Father's Day can be a challenging time for gift-givers - with dads notoriously hard to shop for.

This year, the surge in online searches for “Father's Day gifts” reflects this consumer dilemma, as loving children and adult children flap about for present ideas ahead of the big day. Which is coming up on Sunday 16 June - but you hadn’t forgotten, had you?

Fear not, as our money-saving expert Anita Naik offers practical tips to help you find the perfect gift without breaking the bank.

Understand your father's interests

The first step in finding an ideal gift is to consider your father's hobbies and interests. This might sound straightforward, but it can be a tricky task given that many dads might not openly express their preferences.

But even if your father seems to give off an air of ambivalence towards Father’s Day, a gift that reflects his interests shows that you’ve put thought into what he would genuinely enjoy.

Naik suggests doing a little detective work: "Think about what your father likes, which is really hard.”

You could engage in a casual chat about recent activities, asking things like "Have you seen any good movies or shows lately?" or "What have you been working on in the garage recently?"

You could also pay attention to what he spends his free time on. Does he enjoy gardening, reading, or cooking? Mention something you’re interested in and see if he shares any similar hobbies.

Of course, other family members might have a better idea of his current interests... a quick chat with siblings or your mother could provide valuable insights.

Trending gift ideas

While browsing social media, Naik discovered a trending gift that has gained popularity: the couch console.

It’s a “great thing” if your dad “watches a lot of Netflix”, and is a little organiser that holds a remote control, a snack and a drink, a multifunctional gadget is perfect for the dad who enjoys relaxing on the couch with his favourite shows.

Finding other trending gifts for fathers can be an overwhelming task, given the wide range of options available, but there are a few things you can do to make the experience less taxing.

Check the "Best Sellers" and “Trending Now” sections of Amazon and other retailers, particularly under categories like gadgets, tools and outdoor gear. You could also search hashtags like #FathersDayGifts and #GiftIdeas on social media.

Peruse the web’s many gift guide websites, and check out the big names in tech and gadgets, many of whom review and highlight the latest tech gadgets that make great gifts, and offer well-researched recommendations for tech and other trending products.

Leverage supermarket loyalty cards

"Supermarket loyalty cards are absolutely brilliant,” Naik says. “They can save you up to a third on products.” Loyalty programs often provide exclusive discounts and offers that can significantly reduce the cost of your purchase.

Many supermarkets also offer extensive Father's Day ranges, making it easy to find affordable gifts.

Other tips

Another cost-effective approach is to consider homemade or personalised gifts, which can often be more meaningful than expensive store-bought items.

Remember that sometimes, the best gifts aren't physical items but memorable experiences, so consider planning a special day out or an activity that you can enjoy together.

This could be a picnic in the park, a hike, or even a movie night at home - experiences not only create lasting memories but can also be more cost-effective than traditional gifts.