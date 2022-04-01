More than 50 organisations now confirmed for Boston careers and jobs fair

Peter Paine Performance Centre. Library image

The event will take place at the Peter Paine Performance Centre on Monday, (April 4) from 10am to 2pm, and will also feature advice on applying for roles and information on training opportunities.

More than 50 organisations are due to attend, including: WS Barrett, Nacro, Ambitions Personnel, JDM Food Group, Workforce Unlimited, NHS Talent Academy, Greencore, Butlins, and the Lincolnshire Co-op.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Roberts, employer advisor at Boston Jobcentre, said: “We have a wide variety of employers looking to fill vacancies on the day, expert advice on application forms and CVs from Boston College, and the opportunity to sign up for training courses.”

The event is being held in suport of the Government’s recently launched Way to Work campaign, which aims to get 500,000 jobseekers into work by the end of June 2022 by partnering with local employers.

The transport and logistics sector will be well represented on the day – Brylaine will be there to recruit for trainee and experienced bus drivers, while Turners will be looking for people to train as a HGV driver.

Matt Bedford, from Turners, said: “Turners are looking for people with a can-do attitude to learning a new career as an HGV driver. All we ask is that candidates have a car licence and then after that full training can be provided. The role of an HGV driver gives colleagues the chance to drive the most modern HGV vehicles on the road and with the average salary of an HGV driver being £42,000 per year this is a great way to earn high wages.”