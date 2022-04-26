More than 50 stalls and hundreds of visitors at careers and jobs fair in Boston

Mayor of Boston Coun Frank Pickett at the 2022 Boston Careers and Jobs Fair.

The event – opened by the Mayor of Boston Coun Frank Pickett – took place at the Peter Paine Performance Centre and featured in excess of 50 organisations.

More than 350 people attended, with one bring interviewed on the day and offered a job later that week.

The event was held in support of the Government’s recently launched Way to Work campaign, which aims to get 500,000 jobseekers into work by the end of June 2022 by partnering with local employers.