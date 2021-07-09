More than £13,000 for Boston-area causes as scheme run by Lincolnshire business has record-breaking quarter

More than £164,000 has been raised for good causes in the latest Lincolnshire Co-op Community Champions fundraising round.

The sum is the latest to be amassed through Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions initiative.

Under the scheme, every time a member shops in a Lincolnshire Co-op outlet, a donation is made to a local good cause, with money also raised through in-store activities, events and collection boxes, and from the sale of plastic carrier bags. Then, every three months, the good causes change.

This latest tally is a record for Lincolnshire Co-op and has included the following donations:

* Fenside Community Centre – £835.96

* Forbes Road Bowls Club – £952.75

* Centenary Methodist Church – £952.75

* Boston United Football Club Community Foundation – £1,243.79

* Swineshead Village Hall – £622.07

* Swineshead Enhancement Soc. – £622.07

* Old Leake Parish Council – £1,216.99

* Benington Community Heritage Church – £1,216.99

* Kirton Youth Challenge £939.75

* Restore Pantry – £939.75

* Gosberton Methodist Church – £720.01

* Donington Voluntary Car Service – £720.01

* Mareham le Fen Village Hall and Memorial Lawn – £890.09

* Coningsby Young Farmers – £890.09

* New York Lecture Hall Management Committee – £890.09

Senior community co-ordinator at Lincolnshire Co-op Danielle Budworth said: “We’re so happy that we’re able support good causes in the local area.

“The scheme was launched back in 2013, and it’s great to see the positive impact that it’s had on local charities and communities in this time.”

Causes benefitting from Community Champions are voted for by colleagues.