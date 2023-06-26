A consultation has begun to gauge public opinion on plans to expand one of Louth’s supermarket’s – which are set to create an additional more than 50 jobs

Artists’ impression of the proposed new Louth store. Photo: Morrisons

Morrisons has revealed plans to replace the old store, on Eastgate, with a new, bigger store, and before the plans are submitted to East Lindsey District Council, a consultation period is now underway where residents can submit their opinions on the plans.

According to the he new store will have a sales area of 20,000 sq ft – 37 percent larger than the existing store – and the bigger store will mean an addiitonal 52 jobs will be created, increasing the number of employees in the store from 82 to around 130 when the new store opens.

The new store, which will take an estimated 18 months to complete according to the plans, will continue to offer the full Morrisons range of fresh food including our popular ‘Market Street’ with specialist butchers, bakers and fishmongers, as well as a customer café.

The proposal will include a customer café and toilets, and the redesigned car park will provide 195 spaces including disabled, parent & child, click & collect, and four electric vehicle charging points.

A statement on the Morrisons consultation website said: “We will soon be submitting a planning application to East Lindsey District Council, asking for permission to build the new development.

“Before the Council makes its decision, we’d like to hear what local residents think of our plans.

“Please use the comment form to tell us what you think – your comments will help us create the best possible plan for Louth.”