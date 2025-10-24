Motoring generations: New Lincolnshire driving experience compares iconic classics to modern supercars

Car enthusiasts can now settle the age-old debate of whether classic cars are better than modern supercars thanks to the launch of a new driving experience at Blyton Park in Lincolnshire.

Now available through TrackDays.co.uk, the Double Classic vs Modern Driving Experience is the perfect opportunity for some motoring time travel by driving cars dating back to the 1960s through to monstrous modern machines capable of speeds of around 200mph.

Imran Malek, corporate sales manager at TrackDays.co.uk, said: “The appeal of this new experience is that it shines a light on whether sheer power and modern gizmos provide more driving pleasure than feeling the raw emotion, and arguably closer connection, of driving an older vehicle built long before sat navs and state-of-the-art in car entertainment systems.”

Depending on which venue is booked, then iconic classics in the TrackDays.co.uk fleet include the Mini Classic, Ford Lotus Cortina, Ford MK1 Escort RS and Ford Gran Torino.

Jump forward many years and the modern supercars include the Lamborghini Gallardo, Ferrari California T, Porsche Cayman and Mercedes AMG GT.

Imran added: “It’s great to launch this awesome driving experience at Blyton Park in Lincolnshire.

“It’s one for the motoring connoisseur, and those wanting serious fun behind the wheel, as we’ve hand-picked some the best classic cars and modern supercars to provide the ultimate driving pleasure.”

Meanwhile, for drivers keen to turn back the motoring clock, then TrackDays.co.uk is offering a dedicated Classic Car Blast for only £25.

Also available at a wide range of venues, heritage and modern classics waiting to be enjoyed include the Dodge Charger RT, Aston Martin Vantage and Eleanor (Mustang GT 500), depending on the location booked.

For more information about TrackDays.co.uk, and its classic and modern supercar driving experiences, visit www.trackdays.co.uk.