MPs to hold Parliament debate on large-scale solar farms in Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Backbench Business Committee will discuss the issue next month on Thursday April 18 in Westminster Hall.

The committee meets every Tuesday to consider requests for debates from any backbench Members of Parliament on any subject.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Johnson commented: “I am pleased to have successfully applied for a Parliamentary debate on the impact of large solar farms, which will be debated on Thursday April 18 and is supported by many fellow backbench MPs.

MPs are to debate large-scale solar farm projects in Lincolnshire.

“This will be the next step in my work highlighting local residents’ concerns about the current large solar farm applications on a ‘Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project’ scale in my constituency, and the current planning policies determining these sites.”

She went on: “This is an issue which is deeply affecting many of the rural villages in my constituency, and on which many residents have fed back their views to me directly. I have received over 2,000 responses so far to my survey on large-scale solar farms which went out to local villages affected by the Springwell, Fosse Green, Beacon Fen and Heckington Fen proposals.”

There are further large scale solar farm plans proposed in the north of the county close to the Nottinghamshire border and another large solar farm has been approved to the west of Bicker, south of Boston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In my subsequent meetings with the Prime Minister, relevant Ministers and senior officials in 10 Downing Street, I have highlighted how an overwhelming majority of constituents have indicated a clear preference for solar on rooftops and brownfield sites or land of poor agricultural value instead of large-scale solar installations on Lincolnshire’s prime farmland.”

MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham Dr Caroline Johnson has put forward the debate for the Backbench Business Committee.