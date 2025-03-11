Mural marks latest step in town renovation

Sleaford's newest artwork – a mural at 10, Boston Road – has been created by Sheffield-based artist, Peachzz, over three days last week.

It has been developed with the consent of Jimmy Palahey, owner of the property and new business there, Treeline Dental, and funded by the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund along with a contribution from the owner.

It ties in with the ongoing Sleaford shop front renovation scheme which is also being funded by the UKSPF and overseen by North Kesteven Conservation Officer Matt Bentley.

Peachzz said: “We wanted something that linked in with wellbeing and being outdoors is generally good for that.”

She aimed to capture a feeling of walking beside the River Slea, with Money’s Mill and the wildlife, ducks, a swan – even the regional flower of Lincolnshire.

"I hope it inspires people to explore these places,” she said.

Matt said the funding from the UKSPF ties in with the former Blanchards Coffee Shop premises being brought back into use, also replacing windows and signage: “We had this big gable and were keen to do something to enhance it, tying in well with other works in the area.

"It is Sleaford’s first full-height mural and the perception it has on investment and pride of place is something we are keen to explore, but none of this happens without willing owners.”

Owner Jimmy Palahey was very enthusiastic, adding: "We have been in the dental business for 20 years and we are really keen on the health and wellbeing aspect of patients as a whole, so we wanted to promote that. We have already seen passers-by stopping and taking pictures. It is putting smiles on faces and that is why we are here!”

Leader of NKDC Coun Richard Wright said it looked fantastic: “It is about challenging people’s views on high streets and getting people talking.”