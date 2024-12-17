myenergi announces mygrimsby fund launch for ‘24/25

myenergi and Grimsby Town Foundation have announced the launch of this year’s mygrimsby fund. The charitable initiative, now celebrating its third successive year, will see local programmes benefit from financial support to help them drive an even greater social impact.

Split into three key areas of support: social (activities that promote or address the interests of those in need within the local community), environmental (projects or programmes that protect the environment) and economic (groups and enterprises that promote development), the fund aims to celebrate the hard work of individuals, businesses and charities across North-East Lincolnshire.

For the ‘24/25 EFL League Two season, six beneficiaries will be chosen, with funding used to expand reach, enhance facilities, improve infrastructure or simply maintain the provision of services. Applications officially open on Friday 13 January, following a launch event at Grimsby Town Football Club, and will close on Monday 10 February.

Jordan Brompton, co-founder and CMO of myenergi, commented: “Since first launching the mygrimsby fund in 2022, we’ve helped a number of important local charities expand their services and drive an even greater social impact. Providing financial support to underfunded initiatives has helped to build a sense of collaboration in the local area, bringing people together and helping to grow the community feel.

Jordan Brompton, CMO and Lee Sutton, CEO of myenergi

“We’re proud to support the organisations that are doing something truly inspirational to give back to the local community.”

Mike Thompson, community director of Grimsby Town Foundation, added: “We are honoured to continue our partnership with myenergi as we embark on the third year of the mygrimsby fund. The Grimsby Town Foundation has always been committed to bringing our community together, providing vital support to those who need it most and collaborating with myenergi to promote and distribute these funds to the charities and community groups that need it the most is unbelievably fulfilling.

“We are excited to continue fostering a spirit of unity, empowerment, and positive change. Together, we are helping to create opportunities, improve lives and strengthen the bonds that make Grimsby a great place to live and thrive – the voluntary sector has a pivotal role in making this happen."

For more information, or to submit your application, visit www.myenergi.com/green-partnerships/mygrimsby-fund/.