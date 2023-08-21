myenergi partners with cinch to further accelerate EV adoption

myenergi, the eco-smart tech manufacturer, has announced a major partnership agreement with online car marketplace cinch that aims to bring EV home charging to the masses.

The collaboration will see the two brands work closely together to provide cinch customers with exclusive discounts on the purchase and installation price of the entire myenergi zappi range. Available to purchase through the cinch website, drivers can expect to see savings of up to £280 on both tethered and untethered models.

zappi is a smart charger with a difference. Grid-compatible as standard, it also has optional charging modes capable of utilising 100% green energy generated by consumers’ own renewable power. This means that drivers can effectively charge their EVs at home for free – zero fossil fuels, zero reliance on the grid.

Jordan Brompton, co-founder and CMO of myenergi, commented: “We’re delighted to be partnering with cinch. As two companies both committed to driving the future and accelerating the transition to electrification, it really is the perfect pairing.

myenergi and cinch

“With the transition to electrification accelerating at pace, ensuring sufficient charging infrastructure is key to making EV adoption smooth, simple and hassle-free. With around 80% of all charging taking place at home, it’s important to have a reliable charger – like zappi – that’s not just suitable for charging today, but fit for the future too.”

Abhishek Sampat, Head of Electric Vehicles at Constellation Automotive Group (BCA, cinch, webuyanycar.com), added: “With the 2030 ban on selling new diesel and petrol cars looming, collaboration is key to help the UK lead the way in electrification. Our partnership with myenergi will help to further accelerate EV adoption and provide a cost-effective way for our customers to access the market’s best eco-smart charging tech.

“Drivers can now buy a car, organise delivery, specify an eco-smart EV charger and coordinate installation in one place. This makes the whole process quick and seamless.”