National Apprenticeship Week: Bakkavor creates eight new apprenticeship roles in Bourne for 2025

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Bakkavor in Bourne announces eight new apprenticeship opportunities as part of its award-winning Apprenticeship Programme for 2025. Successful applicants will join a structured programme available across key UK regions, including Lincolnshire, London and Scotland. Applications open on 10th February, closing in June for a September 2025 start.

As the UK’s leading provider of fresh prepared food, Bakkavor has created 74 new Apprenticeship roles nationally. This year’s programme sees Apprenticeship opportunities spanning a wide range of specialist areas; including 23 roles in engineering, 10 in manufacturing and 11 in finance, along with other critical fields such as supply chain management, processing and data analysis. These roles drive innovation and sustainability, ensuring UK competitiveness.

Long-established as a business in the local community, the team at Bakkavor Bourne creates a wide range of prepared fruit, stir fry, noodle, salad and dressed salad products for the UK’s leading supermarkets.

Apprentice roles available in Bourne : 8

Baakkavor production

2 x Advanced Engineering - Level 3

1 x Advanced Food Technologist – Level 3

1 x Advanced Supply Chain - Level 3

3 x Higher Manufacture – Level 4

1 x Higher Finance – Level 4

Apprentices take on real responsibility from day one, contributing to key business activities and projects while studying for a nationally recognised qualification and earning a salary. They also gain valuable life skills through community and charity initiatives.

Running over a decade, the programme provides structured learning and support to help individuals build careers in a fast-moving, dynamic industry. The programme focuses on two key levels:

Advanced Apprenticeship (2 years): Ideal for school leavers, this programme combines employment, training, and development. Advanced Engineering Apprenticeships extend to four years, reflecting the importance of mastering technical skills.

Higher Apprenticeship (2 years): Designed for individuals who wish to develop specialist knowledge and take on greater responsibility early in their careers.

Jonathan Zair, General Manager - Operations at Bakkavor Salads Bourne, comments: “As the UK’s leading provider of fresh prepared food, we aim to attract and develop the best talent in our sector and our Apprenticeship Programme offers a broad range of opportunities for people interested in starting a career in a fast-moving and dynamic business.

“Over the last decade many of our apprentices have gone on to have varied and successful careers within Bakkavor, as we offer not just job security and talent development but highly progressive salary growth. As a community-based business, we are extending apprenticeship opportunities across all our sites, allowing us to create career opportunities for people in many key regions around the UK. This year will build on our biggest apprenticeship programme in more than 10 years; we have seen its value to our business, and we are delighted to create even more opportunities for people in the communities in which we operate.”

Applications for Bakkavor’s 2025 Apprenticeships open on 10 February 2025. For more information, please visit Bakkavor Apprenticeships.