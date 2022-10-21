National chain to open new gym in Boston, featuring 24/7 access, 220-plus pieces of kit and Olympic weightlifting platform

Work taking place at the former Maplin unit at the Alban Retail Park ready for the arrival of PureGym.

PureGym is taking on the unit formerly occupied by Maplin at the Alban Retail Park, off the A52, opposite Downtown.

A spokesman for the chain said it was ‘thrilled’ to be opening a new gym in Boston and that the facility would be in place by Christmas.

"PureGym Boston will provide members with flexible, affordable fitness through PureGym’s flagship low-cost, zero-contract memberships,” they said. “Members will have 24/7 access to the circa 11,000 sq ft gym spread over two floors with 220-plus pieces of state-of-the-art equipment, Olympic weightlifting platform, access to our certified PTs (personal trainers) and a variety of classes included within the membership price.”

PureGym has more than 300 gyms nationwide, the largest of in its sector, the chain says.

Advertisement

Despite that, its nearest other gyms are in Grantham, Lincoln, Wisbech and Peterborough.

The spokesman added: “This will be a fantastic facility for the people of Boston, bringing investment to the local area and creating new jobs in the thriving fitness sector. We look forward to welcoming new members to PureGym Boston – look out for our opening offer!”

Before Maplin, the unit was home to Comet, another electrical goods retailer.

Comet was the original tenant following the construction of the site in 1989.

Advertisement