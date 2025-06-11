National lettings agency brings fresh focus on student experience with new Lincoln office

A nationwide student lettings agency has expanded into Lincoln with a new office and four new staff roles.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lettings agency loc8me announced its latest move along with a new five-person team, which will cater to the approximately 15,000 students currently attending Lincoln’s main universities, the University of Lincoln and Bishop Grosseteste University.

For the office’s opening day, the team launched a ‘Spin the Wheel’ competition in which students had the chance to win 10% off their rent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raffaele Russo, founder of loc8me, shared his thoughts on the expansion: “We’re excited to be a part of the student experience in Lincoln, bringing our great service and choice of properties to this lively university city.

The new loc8me office in Lincoln. Inset: Founder Raffaele Russo

"We believe finding a student home should enjoyable and stress-free for everyone, which is why we kicked things off with a day of fun and competitions to welcome our new tenants.”

He added: “Opening the door in Lincoln isn’t just about expanding the business, it’s about being a part of a thriving community, and giving tenants quality and choice during a crucial time in their lives.”

Lincoln is the newest of 14 locations to be served by loc8me in university towns across the UK, with premises in Bristol, Cardiff and Bath opening earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 2,500 properties and almost 7,000 students to look after, the company has renewed its focus on safety, welfare and security amid its expansion in recent years.

Since 2020, loc8me has implemented a range of measures to ensure that regulations and guidelines are met, including the establishment of a nationwide compliance team.

The Lincoln office will be home to a newly hired compliance specialist who will ensure all properties are kept to the highest national standards of safety and quality.

Raffaele continued: “As we’ve grown as a business, we’ve listened, learned and evolved based on our tenants’ needs and our obligations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At loc8me, we strive to work with landlords and local stakeholders to ensure every property we offer exceeds safety and quality standards.

“Our new offices in Lincoln are testament to that commitment, and we will continue to work to provide students with homes they love and feel secure in.”

Loc8me also recently launched an 18-month apprenticeship scheme to give young people the experience and skills needed to thrive in the industry.

Other loc8me locations include Loughborough, Nottingham, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff, Durham, Newcastle, Birmingham, Liverpool, Leicester, Hull, Bath and Bristol.