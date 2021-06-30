National Lottery Fund grant for arts project at Navenby heritage attraction

Mrs Smith's Cottage in Navenby. Photo: 6807SA-7 EMN-210629-172835001

Artist in residence at Mrs Smith’s Cottage museum in Navenby, Nicki Jarvis, has been awarded National Lottery funding by the Arts Council England for a new community art project.

The Lottery money will go towards her latest project - Take Part and Make Art Together, with additional funding secured by the organisers of the Cliff Carnival from the North Kesteven District Council Covid Recovery Fund.

The project has three strands: creation of a community artwork in ceramic, design and production of six festival flags in conjunction with the Cliff Carnival, and the installation of up to 15 ‘datestones’ around the village.

The installation is linked to the development of a new Navenby Trail being developed by Nicki alongside local historians.

Nicki says: “I’m delighted to be expanding my activities into the wider area, and working with Cliff Carnival. It feels important to mark this moment, when this little part of Lincolnshire is living through a worldwide challenge and make artwork which celebrates resiliance and history.

“It is also a great opportunity to (safely) bring people together in collective creativity.”

Katie Gordon from the Cliff Carnival adds: “The Cliff Carnival team feel privileged and excited to be working alongside Nicki and Mrs Smith’s Cottage. By working together, we hope to strengthen community bonds, encourage creative and collaborative thinking to help us all to find innovative ways to combat loneliness. We hope to bring people together through a creative exchange of ideas to produce beautiful flags that remind us of the strength and kindness of the people who reside in the Cliff Villages.”

Additional funding and support has been provided by: Coleby CofE Primary School, Coleby Parish Council, Wellingore Parish Council, Friends of Mrs Smiths Cottage and The Venue.

For anyone wanting to get involved, workshops are taking place at The Venue on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1, followed by a workshop at Mrs Smith’s Cottage on Tuesday, August 17.