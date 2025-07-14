National shoe retailer opens new store on outskirts of Boston

A national shoe retailer has opened a new store on the outskirts of Boston.

Pavers Shoes now has a base at Dobbies Garden Centre, in Wainfleet Road.

The store was officially opened on Saturday (July 12) by the Mayor and Mayoress of Boston. Alison McLernon, area manager, said: “Lynne and her dedicated team are proud to announce the opening of our new Pavers Boston store offering a fabulous range of Ladies and Gents shoes.”

“Lynne leads the team with a vision to create not just a store, but a place where customers feel part of something special,” she added. “It’s the perfect step forward for local shoppers looking for quality footwear and fabulous service.”

The Mayor and Mayoress of Boston Coun Barrie Pierpoint and Pamela Love cut the ribbon at the new Pavers Shoes store at Dobbies Garden Centre, Boston.

The new store will feature a wide selection of footwear, the business says, including ‘summer-ready sandals, stylish boots, casual shoes, and everyday essentials – all crafted with comfort in mind’.

Customers visiting the new store over the next month will have the chance to enter a special ballot box competition for an opportunity to win a free pair of shoes every month for a year.

“This exciting giveaway is our way of thanking customers for their support and making their shopping experience even more rewarding,” a spokesman for the business said.

Pavers Shoes was founded in 1971 by Catherine Paver who, at the age of 43, took out a £200 bank loan to start selling footwear at homeware parties. Today, it has a retail network of 185 stores nationwide and more than 1,850 people in employment.