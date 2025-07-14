National shoe retailer opens new store on outskirts of Boston
Pavers Shoes now has a base at Dobbies Garden Centre, in Wainfleet Road.
The store was officially opened on Saturday (July 12) by the Mayor and Mayoress of Boston. Alison McLernon, area manager, said: “Lynne and her dedicated team are proud to announce the opening of our new Pavers Boston store offering a fabulous range of Ladies and Gents shoes.”
“Lynne leads the team with a vision to create not just a store, but a place where customers feel part of something special,” she added. “It’s the perfect step forward for local shoppers looking for quality footwear and fabulous service.”
The new store will feature a wide selection of footwear, the business says, including ‘summer-ready sandals, stylish boots, casual shoes, and everyday essentials – all crafted with comfort in mind’.
Customers visiting the new store over the next month will have the chance to enter a special ballot box competition for an opportunity to win a free pair of shoes every month for a year.
“This exciting giveaway is our way of thanking customers for their support and making their shopping experience even more rewarding,” a spokesman for the business said.
Pavers Shoes was founded in 1971 by Catherine Paver who, at the age of 43, took out a £200 bank loan to start selling footwear at homeware parties. Today, it has a retail network of 185 stores nationwide and more than 1,850 people in employment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.