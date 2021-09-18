Navenby Flag Fest celebrates community efforts after Cliff Carnival cancelled

A colourful family day was had at Flag Fest. EMN-210913-181819001

Flag Fest was the response to the Cliff Carnival being unable to take place in 2020 due to the pandemic.

To celebrate the community’s resilience, organisers wanted to make a permanent marker of this time, by creating a series of eight festival flags.

Using a £2,000 grant from the North Kesteven District Council Covid Recovery, a drop-in event at The Venue saw 30 people plus helpers interpret the hundreds of pictures, comments and poems submitted by locals about their Covid experiences into large scale fabric images and text, arranged on eight flags which were then stitched and unveiled at Flag Fest before being made available to Cliff parishes for future outside community events.

Dance routines by a local group for the Flag Fest fun. EMN-210913-181808001

The family event had food and drink stalls, crafts and circus skills, live entertainment, bushcraft activities, fire-dancing and aerial shows.

Katie Gordon from the organising team said: “The event went really well, people flooded up the hill from Navenby and the car park was full! The atmosphere was full of joy and fun.”

Crafts skills were also on show at The Venu in Navenby. EMN-210913-181830001

Youngsters enjoyed the face painting. EMN-210913-181841001

Artist artists from Circus Starlight were among the entertainment at Flag Fest. EMN-210913-181852001

Some of the eight flags unveiled. EMN-210913-181757001

Aerial skills on silks from Circus Starlight. EMN-210913-181746001