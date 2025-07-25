Neighbours say business’ expansion would be ‘totally detrimental’ for them

The site of RPC Containers on the Gallamore Lane Industrial Estate, Market Rasen. Credit: Google

Residents say a business’s expansion plans will mean more disruption for them after efforts to find a compromise failed.

RPC Containers Ltd has received permission to build four new storage towers on its Market Rasen site after landing a £4 million contract, with two of them overlooking neighbours’ homes.

The applicant had been asked by West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee to look at other possible locations for the silos.

However it told councillors at a meeting on Wednesday, July 23, that the only possible location was close to homes, with only a fence separating them.

Residents living next to the Gallamore Industrial Estate labelled this outcome as “totally detrimental” to them.

“The placement of more silos on the south side is completely unacceptable,” Karen Dowell told the committee.

“They already tower over our homes, and any more would be totally detrimental to us.”

She said that residents had hoped for a meeting with the company, but had been refused.

Councillor Stephen Bunney (Lib Dem), who represents the town, said he was “very disappointed” there had been no communication between the parties.

“If I was being cynical, I would wonder about whether costs dominated the decision rather than making a compromise with locals,” he told the committee.

“This part of Market Rasen is industrial – it does need businesses, but they need to fit with neighbouring residents.”

Alan Scoffin of Ross Davey Associates, representing the applicant, told the committee: “RPC fully appreciates residents’ concerns raised and have worked with the council to address them.”

He said the company had “thoroughly evaluated” several locations around the site, but ruled them out for various reasons including safety hazards, increased noise and prohibitive costs.

He added: “Without this development, the future of the site and its 125 employees would be jeopardised.

“We do all that we can to support neighbours and are confident the current plan is best for them.”

The application was approved despite councillors’ reservations.

Coun Tom Smith (Con) said: “I can’t see any planning grounds to [refuse it] and have a chance of winning an appeal. It’s not fair to give false hope to people.”