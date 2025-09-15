New 24-hour service station with convenience store to launch near Boston

EG On The Move and Co-op have teamed up on a site at Wyberton.

A new roadside service station and convenience store is set to get under way near Boston this week.

The venture – a partnership between EG On The Move and Co-op – is located off the A16 at Wyberton, in Coney Way, part of The Quadrant development.

Known as EG On the Move, Wyberton Services, the 24-hour site features six fuel islands (with two dedicated lanes for heavy goods vehicles), two jet washes, plus air and vacuum.

The convenience store (also available 24-hours-a-day) includes self-service Starbucks coffee, bakery products, hot food, meal deals, sandwiches, pizzas and everyday essentials.

Zuber Issa, chief executive of EG On The Move, said: “We are focused on growing our network and delivering enhanced customer experiences that reflect the fuel and retail demands of those who travel or live nearby.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Co-op on our latest site, we are committed to quality and innovation and as a trusted retailer we look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with Co-op to enhance the convenience store offer aligned to our forecourts to create a fuel and food destination.”

Martin Rogers, director of partnership development at Co-op, said: “The Wyberton service station is focussed on meeting the fuel and food needs of motorists and those who live in the surrounding area, and we are delighted to again partner with EG On The Move on the launch of this latest new-to-market site.

“We are focused on scaling our franchise business, and look forward to identifying more locations for joint growth with EG On The Move where we can create a compelling forecourt and convenience food offering together.”

The Wyberton site expands the partnership between EG On The Move and Co-op following a successful trial together last year.

In July, EG On The Move and Co-op also collaborated on a new site on the A1308 Needham Road, at Stowmarket, Suffolk.