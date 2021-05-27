New board aims to make Lincolnshire a national defence and security business hub

The Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership is looking to put the area on the Government's defence and security radar.

The Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LAP) has taken the step after identifying the industry as a major opportunity for growth.

The board aims to influence the Government to locate more defence and security activities in Greater Lincolnshire.

It will also seek to establish the size and demographic of the area’s ex-defence and security population.

It is chaired by Julian Free, deputy vice chancellor of the University of Lincoln.

Julian was Commanding Officer of the 26th Regiment Royal Artillery and Commander of 4th Mechanised Brigade. He served with the British Army in Iraq and Afghanistan and was appointed Commandant of the Joint Services Command and Staff College in 2014.

Julian said, “The Greater Lincolnshire LEP is establishing a Defence and Security Board to promote the region’s ability to enhance, develop and support Government programmes and private industry in this high-tech, high-value sector.

“The aim is to establish Lincolnshire as a national defence and security production and service hub, drawing on its strong engineering and innovation tradition, high-skilled workforce which is augmented by significant numbers of well qualified ex-military and civil service personnel, the University of Lincoln’s research and development capability, and an increasing concentration of large, medium and small defence and security enterprises in the region.

“The basing of the UK and NATO Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Force at RAF Waddington provides just one example of the high-tech capabilities being supported by national and local companies providing innovative new capabilities, research and development, service and maintenance, logistic and supply chain facilities.