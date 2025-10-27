New business park in Horncastle attracts offers even before completion

Offers on two of the three plots have already been received after land was expanded to help create the new Hornbeam Business Park in Horncastle.

Lincolnshire County Council has invested £1.5 million, matched by £400,000 from East Lindsey District Council, to create the park at Spratt Close, comprising four acres of serviced land.

Back in February, the Horncastle News reported how work had started on the expansion of the land at Boston Road Industrial Estate in a project expected to create 65 jobs and bring economic growth to Horncastle.

Now it has been revealed that, even before the work is completed, two local buyers have submitted offers on plots to support their growth ambitions in the area.

Coun Liam Kelly, executive councillor for growth, said: “Our councils invested here because businesses told us they needed space to relocate and grow in the county.

“It’s great to see that two local companies have already snapped up this opportunity, and that we’ve been able to work in collaboration with the district council to support and fulfil their needs.”

The development of Hornbeam Business Park is part of a wider £20 million expansion of business and industrial parks across the county.

The county council says this shows its commitment to target investment that supports critical, high-growth sectors, such as advanced manufacturing, defence, agri-food and small businesses in general.

Coun Kelly explained: “This project is one of many expansions across the county, with work to industrial estates and business parks in East Lindsey, Lincoln, South Holland and West Lindsey also in the pipeline.

“In Horncastle, this project alone will support 65 high-quality jobs and deliver up to £2.4 million of added value to the local economy every year, which is a great return on our investment.

“The council’s wider plans will support about 3,000 job opportunities across Lincolnshire, demonstrating our commitment to driving growth and generating private investment in the local economy.”

Coun Adam Grist, who is East Lindsey District Council’s portfolio holder for market towns and the rural economy, said: “I’m delighted to see the swift uptake of land at the new Hornbeam Business Park.

"This is a clear demonstration of how East Lindsey’s economy can continue to grow and buck the national trend, bringing exciting new investment and opportunities into Horncastle and our other towns and villages.

“By working in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council to fund this development, we have helped create a high-quality and attractive space for local businesses that meets the needs of new and growing enterprises. It can help support the long-term prosperity of the district.”

The management of the expansion, which includes a new road, is being overseen by Lindum Construction, based in Lincoln.

Lindum director Kevin Damarell said good infrastructure is essential for economic growth and that the business park will help unlock potential for investment and job creation in Horncastle.

He added: “We’re pleased to be working with the councils to deliver this project, which was procured via the Scape regional construction framework.

"By improving access via the new road, the council is laying the foundations for future economic growth, supporting existing businesses and encouraging new ones to set up here.”

One plot remains available at Hornbeam Business Park. Any interested businesses can find more information and arrange viewings by contacting the county council.