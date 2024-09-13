A new business park is to be created near Boston following the sale of more than 10 acres of land.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire County Council has successfully completed the sale of 10.16 acres of development land to expand Kirton Distribution Park, off the A16.

The purchasers, Melbourne Holdings, will initially be constructing Stonebridge Business Park on the plot. Measuring 25,000 sq ft in size, it will comprise nine new industrial units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy at the county council, said: “This sale marks an important development for the well-established Kirton Distribution Park, paving the way for the phased development that will significantly enhance the area’s economic landscape.

Coun Colin Davie, of Lincolnshire County Council. Library image.

“As a council we have responded to a growing demand for more industrial space in the county. We’re committed to supporting businesses to start up, grow and re-locate in Lincolnshire, creating jobs, supporting local supply chains and enhancing the local economy.”

The new business park will provide ‘much-needed sustainable, modern business space for businesses to thrive and integrate seamlessly into a well-established and vibrant business community’, a spokesman for the council said.

The development will generate ‘significant investment’ and help ensure Lincolnshire ‘remains a competitive and attractive destination for businesses looking to establish or expand their operations’, they added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucie Bryant, director at Melbourne Holdings, said: “We are delighted to further our commitment to supporting employment and industrial growth in Lincolnshire with our recent acquisition and proposed development at Kirton Distribution Park.

“The purchase comes after recently securing planning permission to deliver a diverse range of warehousing that will support start-ups, growing businesses, large companies and international trade in this key strategic position, reinforced by Lincolnshire County Council and Boston Borough Council.

“The units will be available off plan via our appointed agents Pygott and Crone, and we look forward to working with current and prospective requirements with design and builds opportunities being considered.”

Interested businesses are instructed to contact Jasper Caudwell of Pygott and Crone [email protected]