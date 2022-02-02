Amy Rose, from Martin Dales near Woodhall Spa, founded All Things Cake Toppers. EMN-220127-142657001

Amy Rose, from Martin Dales near Woodhall Spa, founded All Things Cake Toppers when struggling to find a birthday cake for her son Alfie, six, that was both affordable but special.

She explained: “I wanted the amazing stand out birthday cake for my little boy but I didn’t want to have to pay the hundreds of pounds for it.

“I was chatting to my mum and friends and we were discussing this particular subject.And I found that my friends could bake, but it was the decorating and giving the cake/cupcakes that wow-factor, that was the main problem.

“I have always been very artistic and good at making things - when I was a child, Playdoh was my best friend, I use to spend hours making different shapes, characters, so for me the decorating part wasn’t a problem.”

And so All Things Cake Toppers was born, to help provide stunning cake toppers and take away the stress of providing children with the birthday cake of their dreams.