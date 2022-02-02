Amy Rose, from Martin Dales near Woodhall Spa, founded All Things Cake Toppers when struggling to find a birthday cake for her son Alfie, six, that was both affordable but special.
She explained: “I wanted the amazing stand out birthday cake for my little boy but I didn’t want to have to pay the hundreds of pounds for it.
“I was chatting to my mum and friends and we were discussing this particular subject.And I found that my friends could bake, but it was the decorating and giving the cake/cupcakes that wow-factor, that was the main problem.
“I have always been very artistic and good at making things - when I was a child, Playdoh was my best friend, I use to spend hours making different shapes, characters, so for me the decorating part wasn’t a problem.”
And so All Things Cake Toppers was born, to help provide stunning cake toppers and take away the stress of providing children with the birthday cake of their dreams.
Amy has now created dozens of different designs for all occasions, with sizes suitable for cupcakes or normal-sized cakes, and include Christmas, Halloween and wedding themed toppers and children’s cake toppers to suit all interests, including superheroes, princesses and even Disney characters.You can view all of Amy’s designs and find out more information via her facebook page at www.facebook.com/AllThingsCakeToppers or Etsy story at https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/MyLittleTopperShop