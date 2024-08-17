New cafe to serve growing market at business park on outskirts of Sleaford

​The team at the new Lions Cafe on the outskirts of Sleaford.

A new cafe has opened to serve a growing demand in Sleaford’s business parks.

Lions Cafe is a joint venture by friends and business associates, Paul Davidson of PMD Contracting, of Lincoln, with Russ and Deborah Pryor of Sleaford-based Arion training and development.

They have built the new premises, complete with parking and outdoor seating areas just off East Road, between Kirks Vets and Toolstation on Lions Way, opening on Monday (August 19) creating eight jobs so far.

Paul said: “We saw there is a market for it in this location, providing quality food and drink at affordable cafe prices that can serve the surrounding business parks and the people of Sleaford and surrounding villages, such as retired people and mums.”

With 250 NHS staff in offices just next door Paul said they need somewhere to go and eat away from their desks, as well as employees and clients at the many other neighbouring businesses.

He said they have done their best to use local suppliers and have created a pleasant environment in an accessible location just off the A17, with free parking, wifi and sockets for charging phones and laptops, as well as installing two electric vehicle charging points.

Open Monday to Saturday, Paul said customers can grab a coffee or full meal with plenty of lighter options too.