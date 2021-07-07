New ‘craft and flea’ market in Louth town centre

The 'craft and flea' events will take place in the Cornmarket.

Building on the success of the recent café culture initiative, ‘Craft and Flea’ in the Cornmarket will see traders and crafters offering a range of specialist goods in the temporarily pedestrianised area of the town centre.

Organised by Tyme Flyes, with support from Louth Independent Traders and ELDC, the first market is all set for Sunday July 11.

David Dixon from Tyme Flyes said: “I’m looking forward to bringing our unique craft and flea market to Louth. We’ve got some fantastic traders lined up and I think it’ll complement the café culture in the area.

“I’d like to thank both Louth Independent Traders and ELDC for their support in helping us get everything arranged, and I look forward to seeing everyone for the first market on July 11.”

Councillor Adam Grist, East Lindsey District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, added: “We were really pleased to be able to support Louth’s Café Culture initiative, which we’ve seen a really positive reaction to, and Craft and Flea in the Cornmarket will be a wonderful addition to that. I think it’ll add even more vibrancy to the area, and I wish everyone the best of luck ahead of the first event.”