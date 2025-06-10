New director adds weight to agricultural team at Duncan & Toplis

Daniel Sharpe

One of the UK’s largest independent accountants and business advisers has appointed a new business services director to the group’s agricultural team.

Duncan & Toplis has named Daniel Sharpe as its new business services director, following almost 20 years of successful work at the group.

Daniel first joined Duncan & Toplis straight from school in 2008 and has since flourished in his career by completing his Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) exams, as well as joining the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and earning the Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) accreditation. After practicing for 10 years, he is now recognised as a Fellow Chartered Accountant.

With a keen focus on the agricultural sector and a strong background supporting farming businesses and families, Daniel has extensive experience in both accounting and audit. Outside of work, he is a voluntary business adviser for young people within the King’s Trust, and his expertise was a natural fit for this new role.

Alison Smith, head of business services at Duncan & Toplis, said: “We are delighted to reflect on what has been another year of success for Duncan & Toplis, and our promotions showcase the great work that has gone into our growth strategy.

“Daniel fully deserved this new role, demonstrating not just passion for his work and performance, but a commitment to upholding and representing the core values that make Duncan & Toplis the team clients want to work with and where talented people belong. I look forward to seeing him flourish in his new role.”

Celebrating the 100-year anniversary in 2025, Duncan & Toplis is dedicated to investing in team members, developing talents and skills, and creating engaging career opportunities that offer security, flexibility and reward, providing a supportive environment and flexible working.

Daniel’s promotion is one of 11, evidence of Duncan & Toplis’ strong and serious commitment to investment in people, and a dedication to creating not just opportunities, but also career pathways that allow ambitious team members to build their skill sets and explore their talents.

In audit and assurance, Jordan Knapp is now an audit lead, Jane England an assistant manager and James Lalyk has been promoted to associate assurance director. In the tax team, Kate Middleton steps up to corporate tax adviser and Nicola Howson starts a new role as private tax adviser.

Adam Reeson and Catherine Boyd join Daniel Sharpe in the business services team as assistant managers, and Tom Bogg has been promoted to associate business services director.

Whilst in the marketing and business development team, William Coupland celebrates five years with the group and is promoted to media production assistant manager.

For more information about Duncan & Toplis, career opportunities and the services it provides both businesses and individuals, visit www.duncantoplis.co.uk.