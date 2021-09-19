New general manager at Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant

Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant.

Jo Simpson succeeds John Cole in the role.

She has extensive experience in renewable power generation, in particular managing biomass, combined heat and power and hydro power stations for organisations such as SSE.

In addition to her day-to-day duties as general manager, Jo will join the independent panel of the Sleaford REP/Greencoat Capital Community Power Fund which supports community projects and organisations within a five-mile radius of the plant.

Jo Simpson, Sleaford REP's new general manager.

Jo works for Eco2 Ltd, the company that originally developed the Sleaford REP. Eco2 now has management responsibility for the plant’s operation (on behalf of Greencoat Capital – the owners of Sleaford REP) as well as continuing to manage the plant’s biomass fuel supply – primarily straw and woodchip – which it has done since the plant started operation in 2014.