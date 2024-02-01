Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Golf Haven is located off the Boardsides, near Boston.

The facility consists of five bays housing state-of-the-art technology that allow people of all abilities to play the game virtually.

There are almost 300 courses available for visitors to try, including such iconic golfing locations as Valderrama and St Andrews.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside Golf Haven, Boston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is powered by TrackMan, an international technology company that counts the PGA Tour as among its clients. It is the only TrackMan facility in Lincolnshire.

Golf Haven was launched by father-and-son team Steve, 63, and James Hodgson, 32, from Boston, on January 13.

Beforehand, the pair – both keen golfers – were working together in the engineering sector as pipe welders.

They were inspired to launch the venture after seeing the success of such simulators in the US.

Pictured (from left) James Hodgson, his wife Brittany, his daughter Daisy, his sister's boyfriend James, their son Jacob, his sister Natalie, James and Natalie's mum Sandra, and Steve Hodgson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

James said: “It always seems that America goes big with something first and we follow so I showed my Dad the post and jokingly said we should do this, and he said ‘yes, we should!’

“We were then working away in Warrington and we went to visit a centre there and it just cemented the fact that we wanted to pursue it as a business venture. It showed us that even in our line of work we would be able to get a round of golf in after work, even in the winter.”

Before Golf Haven became what it is today, the unit was merely an ‘empty shell’, James said.

“As soon as we saw the unit our imagination started going wild of what the final project could look like. We got to work sorting the contracts and from getting the keys to opening day it took a total of seven weeks to complete the building of the place, however, we did manage to get Christmas day and Boxing day off!

Inside one of the five bays at Golf Haven, near Boston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The help we had from local contractors was invaluable and we can’t thank them enough for what they did for us.”

James said he also hopes the facility will help attract youngsters into the game.

“This facility provides a great gateway for beginners who would be too nervous to stand on the first tee at a golf course, possibly in front of members. Here, with the bays being almost private you don’t have to worry about who may be watching you.”

Feedback since Golf Haven opened has been ‘nothing but positive’, with people pledging to come back, says James.

“This includes everyone along the golfing spectrum from pros right through to people who have never picked up a club before,” he said.