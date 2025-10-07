New LHP contract targets 1,234 homes for energy savings

Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP) has awarded property maintenance contractor Fortem a contract to deliver a full retrofit programme across 1,243 homes in the Lincolnshire region.

Backed by grant funding from the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund Wave 3, the new contract will see Fortem upgrading all homes to an EPC Band C rating.

The works follow nearly £18 million already invested over the past year to improve energy efficiency across LHP’s housing stock in its Green Homes Upgrade project.

Works will include installing external and cavity wall, loft, and suspended floor insulation, along with solar panels and air source heat pumps, helping to cut carbon emissions and create warmer homes.

LHP and Fortem.

This latest retrofit programme builds on the strong partnership between LHP and Fortem, with both organisations having worked together since 2023 on a ten-year, £150 million Decent Homes programme, delivering new kitchens, bathrooms, and roofs across 12,000 LHP homes.

Danny Wyer, Corporate Head of Property at LHP, said: “This new contract with Fortem will enable us to deliver high-quality improvements at scale, creating homes that are more energy efficient, while improving the comfort of homes and the wellbeing of our residents.

“It’s another key milestone in our long-term ‘Great Homes and Strong Communities’ strategy, reinforcing our commitment to providing safe, sustainable housing across Lincolnshire - now and for the future.”