New Lincolnshire reservoir plan attracts many comments

Hundreds of comments have been made by local people and organisations on plans for a new reservoir.

Land near Scredington earmarked for the proposed reservoir.

The first of three consultations on the reservoir by Anglian Water closed on December 21 and saw the company asking for views on its proposed site between Scredington and Swaton.

Anglian Water says the reservoir could supply water for half a million homes. The project is part of plans to ensure sufficient water supply in response to a changing climate and population growth in the south east of its region. It would also see less water taken from sensitive sources.

The reservoir, fed by nearby rivers during heavy rainfall, would see farmland and up to 50 properties under water. Local feedback has focussed on the potential effects on place and communities, roads and transport, agriculture and the local economy, as well as the natural environment.

People have also shown an interest in potential recreation and wildlife aspects.

A summary of the feedback will be available to read in the spring.

Dr Geoff Darch, Water Resources Strategy Manager for Anglian Water, said: “We’ve received really valuable feedback from local people and stakeholders and want to thank everyone for taking part in the consultation.

“Although it’s too early to know exactly how we’ll respond to all the feedback, your comments are a key part of developing the reservoir. They help us to keep impacts as low as possible, while maximising benefits for people and nature.

“We know it’s very important for us to consider the effects of our plans on those impacted by our proposal including homeowners, landowners and nearby communities. We’ll be continuing to engage closely with everyone as our proposal develops.”

He said they will be refining potential locations for the equipment needed for water treatment and pumping and building on opportunities for recreation and wildlife. People will get to consider the amendments in 2024.

Construction, subject to planning consent, could begin in 2025 and it could start supplying water by the mid to late 2030s.

