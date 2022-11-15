New Louth bridal shop offers "head to toe perfection"

Chelsee Austwick with Chequers owner Deborah Suddaby.

Together with her daughter Chelsee Auswick, Debbie Suddaby has opened Chequers boutique on Queen Street, offering everything a bride could need to look her best on her special day.

Debbie first opened a store in Cleethorpes six years ago, but always had her heart set on opening a shop in Louth and when Covid-19 pandemic hit, she began running her business from home via an appointment service.

Then the opportunity for the business on Queen Street became available and she decided to go for it.

Chequers Boutique's hat and shoe room.

"I thought I had to go for it, because we need to be able to offer this experience on the high street,” Debbie said, “And I always wanted to have a shop in Louth because it’s such a wonderful town with really friendly people, and I’ve been made to feel so welcome.”

Chequers offers brides and mothers of the bride a one-to-one experience where they can try on Debbie’s vast array of bridal gowns, from a size four up to a 32.

There is also a dedicated hat and shoe room, and a colour dying system to change the colour of shoes to match the outfits of the wedding party, as well as veils and hair accessories.

"We’re a one-stop shop for everything, and offer head to toe perfection and take away the stress of going from shop to shop to get everything you need,” Debbie said.

Chequers boutique on Queen Street.

Among the brands include the House of Mooshki range which specialise in tea-dress length, and Debbie is now expanding into destination wedding dress range.

Debbie said: “Women spend months researching and buying their dresses on the internet and then send them back.

"When you buy on the internet you lose that personal shopping experience, and that’s what we offer.

"It’s an exciting experience to buy your wedding dress, and we want to offer the best.”

Chequers boutique has a huge range of occasionwear.

Debbie is also planning a number of preview evenings when new collections arrive, where guests will be able to browse the styles on offer with a glass of prosecco.

To find out more about Chequers Boutique, visit https://www.chequers-boutique.co.uk/ or call 07845 706086 for an appointment.

