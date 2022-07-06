New Louth restaurant promises 'fine food and wine

The location of the new restaurant.

The former Louth Learning Centre offices on Aswell Street in the town centre, will be converted after several years of being empty.

The restaurant, whose name hasn’t been revealed yet, will seat up to 50 customers at once, and there are hopes it will become a popular meeting place.

A two-bedroom flat will be created on the first-floor to be rented or sold separately.

The building has been empty for several years since the education centre relocated to Mercer Row.

East Lindsey District Council have given a green light to the plans, which also have the backing of Louth Town Council.

The application states: “The premises are situated in a central park of the town and it is hoped that it will prove to be a very popular meeting place where you can relax over fine food and wine…

"A place to have a meal, to have a drink and to meet friends.”

It adds: “Given the location and benefits of returning a vacant building to use, it is felt that people will in general support the proposal.”

The restaurant has been given permission to open between 12pm and 11pm.

The plans were submitted by Architectural Design Services on behalf of a Woodhall Spa-based applicant.