New management take over at family run garden centre near Gainsborough

The centre will now be called Retford and Gainsborough Garden Centre by Cherry Lane

Retford and Gainsborough Garden Centre and the on site Citrus Cafe in Bar Road, Saundby has been bought out by Cherry Lane Garden Centres.

Nick Rubins, chief executive of the QD Group which owns Cherry Lane, said: “The latest acquisition of Retford and Gainsborough Garden Centre is another step in the ongoing growth and success of Cherry Lane.

“We already have garden centres in Tickhill and Beverley so this is an ideal new location for us.

"Retford and Gainsborough has been trading for more than 20 years and is well known and loved locally.”

All 18 members of staff at the garden centre have been retained.

Mr Rubins said: “We are very pleased to welcome the garden centre team, who bring with them outstanding gardening knowledge and expertise.

“As a family run business, we look forward to continuing the centre’s rich history of serving the community and to introducing our great value, excellent quality and ever-changing spectacular deals.”

The garden centre will be known as Retford and Gainsborough Garden Centre by Cherry Lane and will be managed initially by Lee Jackson, current manager at nearby Cherry Lane Beverley.

Lee Jackson said: “We’re introducing a number of improvements and developments over the next few months.

“New product ranges will include our famous range of outdoor furniture, as well as solar lighting, water features and barbecues, not to mention indoor furnishings and homewares.

"A brand new Scallywags pet shop is also coming to the centre.”

The garden centre will remain open to customers throughout the improvement works.

Mr Rubins said: “Our environmental strategy, Value Our Planet, is the company’s commitment to responsible retailing, and caring for the environment and the world in which we live.

“The initiative will see Retford and Gainsborough stocking more environmentally friendly ranges and eco products.”