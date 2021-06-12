New multi-million pound recycling facility near Sleaford launches – with extra 50 jobs expected when fully operational

The new mixed dry recycling site at Barkston Heath is now operational.

The development is operated by Mid UK Recycling, part of the Dublin-based Beauparc Utility Group, and deals in mixed dry recycling, that is, waste free from contaminants, such as food or garden waste.

It is based at the Copper Hill Trading Estate, in Barkston Heath, and received a virtual visit by Defra minister Rebecca Pow earlier in the year.

Chris Mountain, Beauparc’s renewable energy director, said: “We’re very proud of the site, it provides our UK business with new solutions for managing waste and further enhances the reuse of material and boosts the local and national circular economy.

“I often show people around and they can’t believe it’s a recycling facility. We have the latest mobile equipment, the environment is clean, bright and much like any other manufacturing facility.

“The most significant uplift is the creation of new career opportunities for local people. Commissioning of the new plant means we are looking to recruit drivers, machine operators, production operatives, engineers and shovel and telehandler drivers.”

The business anticipates employing a further 50 staff once fully operational.