New Nepalese and Indian restaurant opens in Boston area

Mayor of Boston Coun Frank Pickett officially opens Everest Bar and Grill in Kirton.

Everest Bar and Grill opened in Willington Road, Kirton, last month.

It is run by Bhakta Bishwokarma and his team.

Ahead of the launch, Bhakta already had one restaurant to his name – Maharanis, in Hampton Hargate, near Peterborough; on top of that, he was a partner in another – the 2020 World Buffet, in central Peterborough.

A selection of images from inside the restaurant.

He said he was attracted to the idea of opening a restaurant in Kirton as competition was relatively light in the area; this was especially true for Nepalese cuisine, which had no restaurant dedicated to it locally.

Bhakta, who hails originally from Nepal, but has also lived for a time in India, described Nepalese cuisine as ‘similar to Indian, but with a different flavour’. On this point, he said spices had been brought in from the Himalayan region of Nepal to help to create an authentic Nepalese taste.

The restaurant was officially opened by the Mayor of Boston Coun Frank Pickett.

Looking ahead, Bhakta said: “Having decades of experienced in our authentic cuisine, our chefs are very much excited to serve local customers.

“We have a well-decorated, spacious 60 seating restaurant on the ground floor,” he continued. “There is also a beautiful bar in the restaurant offering different varieties of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

“Apart from this we have a functional hall on the first floor, having space for about 80 people which can be booked for different occasions.”

The restaurant also offers takeaway and is planning on launching a delivery service too, Bhakta said.