New offices open for business

​A brand new office with the opportunity for hybrid working is now open for business.

Duncan & Toplis' Rachel Barrett cutting the ribbon with (l-r) James Kirby of Stirlin, Adrian Reynolds and Damon Brain of Duncan & Toplis and Tony Lawton of Stirlin.

The 10,000 square foot office development in Louth for accountancy and business adviser Duncan & Toplis and Wilkin Chapman Solicitors, developed by Stirlin Developments, have now officially opened.

The new office at Fairfield Industrial Estate in Louth replaces Duncan & Toplis’ existing premises in Louth town centre, where it has been based since 2007 when it acquired Louth-based accountants Oxley Coxon. In recognition of this, the new office premises have been named Oxley House.

The name was revealed at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held outside Oxley House, with teams from both Duncan & Toplis and Wilkin Chapman now moving into the premises.

The new Wilkin Chapman offices.

Built with hybrid working in mind, Oxley House offers a contemporary, open-plan office space built over two floors with a 61-space car park.

Rachel Barrett, Duncan & Toplis local director of the new office, said: “The opening of our new premises in Louth is a landmark moment for Duncan & Toplis.

"I am absolutely delighted with how the office is looking and we can’t wait to welcome colleagues and clients to the new premises.

"In recognition of the company that helped us to grow our Louth operations, we’ve named the office Oxley House, which I think is a fitting nod to our past as we commit to our future in the area.

“This new office is a major investment which underlines our dedication to the region and it creates a fit for the future working environment for our team members, many of whom live in and around the town.

"Our expanding team meant that we were outgrowing our old offices, so this is far more suitable for our colleagues, our clients and the local community.”

As part of the move, Wilkin Chapman is combining its Louth and Horncastle teams to offer a more coordinated and seamless service to clients across the Lincolnshire Wolds area.

Claire Parker-Robson, Partner and head of the new Wolds office at Wilkin Chapman Solicitors, said: “We are thrilled to have moved into our new offices in Louth and to now be joined by our friends at Duncan & Toplis.