New opportunities for local suppliers to break into retail

Fran, owner of Riviera Iced Tea.

Lincolnshire Co-op increases range of local products available instore

Lincolnshire Co-op is expanding its Love Local range, making it even easier for customers to support local businesses and presenting new opportunities to business owners.

The range currently features products from 45 local suppliers based in and around the co-op’s trading area, which includes communities in Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire, and Cambridgeshire.

Stacey Hudson, Goods for Resale Buyer at Lincolnshire Co-op, stated that the business is taking steps to expand the range even further.

No.12 Chocolatier owner, Paul, and his wife, Lynn.

Stacey said: “There are so many incredible businesses in our local area, and stocking their products in our food stores sets our offering apart from many other convenience retailers, as well as supporting the local economy.

“That’s why we want to continue to grow the range and open the opportunity up to even more local business owners! If you’re part of a local business interested in becoming a Love Local supplier, email [email protected] to get in touch.”

Five suppliers are new to the range; Riviera Iced Tea, based in Newark, Nottinghamshire, drinks company Edwards 1902, based in Brigg, Lincolnshire, No.12 Chocolatier, based in Kirton in Lindsey, Lincolnshire, coffee makers Seven Districts, based in Welton, Lincolnshire and confectionary business Awesome Walrus, based in Chapel St Leonards, Lincolnshire.

For Riviera Iced Tea, this has marked the businesses’ retail debut.

Love Local products instore

Founder of Riviera Iced Tea, Fran Gresswell, said: “Becoming a Love Local supplier has completely transformed my business. Getting into retail is a huge step for a business and can often be a daunting task.

“However, Lincolnshire Co-op has given me this opportunity and taken a chance on my small business, in turn opening so many doors. Having a friendly team working with you to develop and grow the partnership adds to the experience.”

Gifting bays have been introduced in several Lincolnshire Co-op food stores, meaning pre-existing suppliers, such as pork scratching business Oink, based in Welton, Lincolnshire, and Pheasantry Brewery, based near East Markham, Nottinghamshire, have also been able to expand their product range.

Glorious Chocolate, based in Grantham, Lincolnshire, is a new supplier also stocked within this space.

However, Lincolnshire Co-op’s support for local businesses goes beyond the shop shelves; the co-op also provides an array of free promotional opportunities.

The retailer offers its 290,000 members exclusive discounts at local attractions and businesses, ranging from family days out, with reduced prices for Skegness Aquarium or Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, to offers with fashion retailers, such as House of Cavani or Jailhouse Frock, both based in Lincoln.

At events such as Lincolnshire Show, Lincolnshire Co-op allocates trading space to local vendors within its plot. Its annual members’ meetings often begin with members browsing an indoor Christmas market, presenting local businesses with another free opportunity to hold a stall.

Owner of No.12 Chocolatier, Paul North, said: “Our relationship with Lincolnshire Co-op has grown over time; it all began with a member offer, which was a great driver for footfall into our shop. Soon after, we started attending events with Lincolnshire Co-op, connecting with new customers at both the Lincolnshire Show and the co-op's annual members’ meeting.”

“Our high-quality chocolate and fantastic flavours proved exceptionally popular, and we were soon given the opportunity to become a Love Local supplier. Chocolate making is my passion, and for my creations to be stocked in shops across the county is a dream come true!

“With large orders to fulfil, the co-op team were on hand to help us navigate any necessary adaptations. For example, we needed to source some extra packaging, and Lincolnshire Co-op connected us with another local business who were able to help. This support makes expanding our retail presence so much more accessible.”

Chief Purpose and Proposition Officer at Lincolnshire Co-op, Laura Dunne, commented that the Love Local range is part of what makes the co-op different.

Laura said: “Lincolnshire Co-op’s continued investment in local partnerships reinforces its commitment to supporting our local economy. This is key in driving our purpose, which is to make life better in our communities.

“The Love Local range sets us apart from many other retailers and reflects the high standards that customers can expect when they visit our food stores.

“We are really excited to welcome new suppliers into our popular Love Local range, presenting customers with even more choice, and making it easier than ever to support local businesses.”