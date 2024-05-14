The Premier store on College Road, Cranwell. Photo: Google

The Post Office has formally agreed to the relocation of post office services in Cranwell.

It comes after the former Cranwell Post Office on Willow Lane closed when the postmaster resigned at the end of February.

The approved new location will be the Premier store at 125 College Road after the new agent came forward.

The date for relocation is being finalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Post Office spokesperson said there will be a Post Office counter alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.

The opening hours will be Monday to Saturday, 8am - 6pm.This will offer 60 hours of Post Office service a week - an extra 15 hours than previously provided for the convenience of customers including earlier opening and later closing.

Allison Wallace, Post Office Network Provision Manager, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

"The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad