New Post Office location approved for Cranwell Village

By Andy Hubbert
Published 14th May 2024, 12:25 BST
The Premier store on College Road, Cranwell. Photo: Google
The Post Office has formally agreed to the relocation of post office services in Cranwell.

It comes after the former Cranwell Post Office on Willow Lane closed when the postmaster resigned at the end of February.

The approved new location will be the Premier store at 125 College Road after the new agent came forward.

The date for relocation is being finalised.

A Post Office spokesperson said there will be a Post Office counter alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.

The opening hours will be Monday to Saturday, 8am - 6pm.This will offer 60 hours of Post Office service a week - an extra 15 hours than previously provided for the convenience of customers including earlier opening and later closing.

Allison Wallace, Post Office Network Provision Manager, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

"The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”

The Post Office says the new premises are approximately 650 metres away from the previous site. “In situations such as this there will always be some customers who are more inconvenienced than others and we can only apologise for this.”

