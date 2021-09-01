New research reveals careworkers and HGV drivers are most in demand skills in Peterborough

New research from The Skills Network, in partnership with EMSI, has revealed that since COVID-19, the pandemic has led to an increased demand for care and HGV skills in Peterborough. EMN-210827-131914001

Support workers, care assistants and warehouse operatives are ranked as the most ‘in demand’ occupations in Peterborough, according to the study of the city’s jobs market by the UK’s largest online learning provider.

The in-depth research reveals the most in demand local skills, occupations, and booming sectors.

The Skills Network analysed 1.5 million jobs, highlighting care and HGV drivers and technicians as the most in demand skills in the region, following 18 months of disruption and change, due to the pandemic.

The top 10 most in-demand job titles in Peterborough were revealed as: support workers, warehouse operatives, rough carpenters, health care assistants, cleaners, quantity surveyors, HGV Class 1 drivers, Registered Nurses, HGV technicians and recruitment consultants.

Additional research by the University of Cambridge has highlighted that 22 per cent of the UK’s population lack basic digital skills, and 51 per cent of those on the lowest income bracket have no access to Wi-Fi at home, raising concerns of a growing “digital divide” in the UK. In fact, according to The Skills Network’s latest research, Peterborough has seen an 18 per cent increase in unique job postings between January and June 2021, with a total of 26,267 unique job postings between the time period.

Speaking about the need to continue to invest in training and skills development, Mark Dawe, chief executive at The Skills Network, said: “This report provides us with a valuable insight into the emerging skills trends in communities such as Peterborough, which in turn can be used by job seekers and employers to prepare and adapt to the demands of the new working world.

“As we recover from the pandemic, it is crucial that training resources are made available to individuals in key areas such as Peterborough, to ensure the recovery and ultimate success of local economies.

“We hope that this report will provide direction for individuals and employers looking to upskill, re-train and develop as we navigate the transition out of the pandemic.”

Additionally, environmental concerns continue to impact the employee skills desired by employers. The latest research by The Skills Network goes on to highlight there has been a staggering 230 per cent increase in the demand for mental health skills since 2016, and a 142 per cent increase in the demand for green skills over the last five years.

To access the full report, or to review the online courses available – visit: https://bit.ly/SkillsTrendReport21

