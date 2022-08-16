New restaurant for Greylees divides opinion

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chapel has been unused for a number of years.

Those behind the New Chapel, off Kinross Road and Gleneagles Drive in Greylees, will appear before North Kesteven District Council’s Licensing Committee tomorrow (Tuesday).

An application form before the authority said the New Chapel would be a licensed tea room and cocktail bar set within the renovated Rauceby Hospital chapel.

They promoted the business as offering a casual all-day dining experience including breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, with locally-sourced produce cooked or baked onsite and a selection of artisan teas and coffees, wines, cocktails and beers.

The old chapel at Greylees had formerly served the Rauceby Hospital site.

The new business will also hold private functions such as weddings and wakes.

However, despite numerous letters to NKDC in support, a number of neighbours are wary of a planned 1am closing time asking instead for it to be limited to 11pm.

Out of 25 responses, 22 are in support.

Alan and Leanne Clough called it a “much-needed facility on the estate”.

Plans for the tearoom and restaurant.

Mrs Siddons said: “It’ll provide job opportunities for our community and somewhere to socialise. It’ll be lovely to have somewhere to eat and drink on our doorstep within walking distance.”

Dave Laker wrote: “It will be great to finally have something here instead of a bunch of derelicts.”

However, seven supporters say the late closing time, in a residential area, would have a detrimental impact. Three residents have objected overall.

Concerns include that the business will create too much noise early in the morning as well as increase anti-social behaviour and crime and disorder.

Adrian Lewis said: “I have nothing against a drinks licence but 11pm should be the absolute latest as cars will be driving up Kinross Road.”

He said there were already issues with cars speeding in the residential area and added many houses had children.

Christopher Cocks also suggested limiting the closing time.

“This would give us this much-wanted facility but without the worries of late night movement of people and vehicles and associated noise this would undoubtedly bring,” he said.

John and Jill Todd were totally against the development saying: “With a plethora of local pubs in the area, with many struggling… there is no need for a pub.

“What is really needed is something like a village hall/community centre with a shop/café/post box where people of all ages, children included, can meet, shop and socialise.”

Those behind the plans thanked supporters for getting behind the development and said there would be numerous regulations and controls in place to prevent anti-social behaviour and hoped it would actually increase safety and security in the area.

A spokesperson said: “We’re really excited to get this going. We’ll make sure the area is looked after. It will be more of a benefit to the area than anything else.”

Dr Frida Alrashaid, who owns the building, said she had been renovating the property for a number of years and that she would “not allow the building to be used in anyway that had a negative impact on the area”.