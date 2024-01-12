New roadside cafe business near Boston gets praise from councillors
Local councillors are singing the praises of a local couple who have just opened their second family business in the borough.
Donna Slade and Jason Duft from Church View Store and Post Office, in Freiston, have officially opened The Wrangle Ranch, which offers “roadside food at its best”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Located on Main Road (A52) Wrangle layby, the cafe is open Monday to Friday, 7am to 3pm, serving breakfasts, burgers, daily specials, homemade chips, cakes and hot and cold drinks.
Speaking to Lincolnshire World, Coun Dale Broughton commented: “It's good to see a family business expanding in these difficult times and opening a new second business.”
Coun Broughton was joined by fellow ward councillors from Freiston and Wrangle, Peter Bedford, Callum Butler and John Baxter, on a visit to see the new cafe earlier this week.
They said: “We wish them all the best in their new venture”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Donna and Jason thanked various local businesses for helping them to get their second business up and running. These included McCartney Foodservice, Boston Anorak Company Ltd, Bake Me Sweet, That woofin dog, Sprint Signs Ltd, AN Property Development and Mark Raybould Electrical.