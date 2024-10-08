New scam targeting businesses in East Lindsey District

By South &amp; East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2024, 09:56 BST
Businesses are being alerted to a new scam that has been attempted in the East Lindsey District.

Licensing Officers from the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership are urging premises with alcohol licences to be aware of fraudsters posing as Council officials.

The scam involves individuals falsely claiming that your Alcohol Premises Licence is running out or expiring. This is incorrect, as alcohol licences do not expire or run out. Any annual licence fees due will be handled by the Council through the usual annual invoice/reminder process.

These fraudsters can seem very convincing, sometimes having accurate information such as the fee amount or the names of real Council staff. If you’re ever in doubt about someone claiming to be from the Council, contact your local council directly to verify their identity.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

A joint statement from Councillor Anne Dorrian, Leader of Boston Borough Council, Councillor Thomas Kemp, Portfolio Holder for Finance, inc Licensing at East Lindsey District Council and Councillor Anthony Casson, Portfolio Holder for Public Protection at South Holland District Council, stated: "We are committed to protecting our local businesses from fraudulent activities. Please remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to ensure the safety and integrity of our community."

If you believe you’ve been targeted by this scam or have any relevant information, please report the incident to the Licensing Team at your local council, Lincolnshire Police on 101, and Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

