New scheme given the green light at South Lincolnshire Food Enterprise Zone

Lincoln-based contractor and developer, Stirlin, is delighted to announce that their new commercial scheme, Stirlin Innovation Park, has been given the green light.

After having purchased three plots of land on the site, totalling 1.23 acres, Stirlin have received planning approval from South Holland District Council to deliver over 22,000 sqft of office and industrial space to be located on the South Lincolnshire Food Enterprise Zone (FEZ), in Holbeach, South Lincolnshire.

Sitting in the heart of the UK Food Valley, South Lincolnshire Food Enterprise Zone covers an area of 17 hectares and has been granted special status by the government to encourage development and economic growth across the agri-technology and food sector.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Stirlin Innovation Park is planned to offer twelve units - a mix of two-storey hybrid office and warehouse space and versatile light industrial space, to facilitate businesses within the agri-food technology and food sectors.

CGI of new business units planned at Stirlin Innovation Park

The new development will support start-ups, growing businesses, large companies and international trade, bringing together researchers, students, farmers, manufacturers, distributors retailers and entrepreneurs.

James Kirby, Owner of Stirlin, says, “We’re delighted to receive planning approval for Stirlin Innovation Park, and we welcome the recognition from the government and the Greater Lincolnshire LEP. The aim of the scheme is to encourage businesses to develop strong working relationships, share ideas, improve productivity and technology, supporting both existing Agri-food businesses as well as those looking to invest and relocate. We’re very much looking forward to delivering our brand of high-quality business space to the area and supporting the growth of the South Lincolnshire Food Enterprise Zone.”

Sarah Louise Fairburn, Greater Lincolnshire LEP Deputy Chair, Chair of the Food Board and Owner of Imp & Maker, says “Lincolnshire is home to one of the largest concentrations of agriculture, food manufacturing, storage, and distribution in Europe, with a strong focus on technology and innovation, making it the ideal location for this initiative.

Stirlin’s proposals fit perfectly with the aspirations for the site, providing more options for food supply chain businesses wanting to locate here. By encouraging innovation and collaboration within the South Lincolnshire Food Enterprise Zone, we are not only supporting local businesses but also driving the future of the agri-food industry."

Aerial image of the South Lincolnshire Food Enterprise Zone in Holbeach

Mick King, Head of Economic Infrastructure at Lincolnshire County Council, says, “Lincolnshire County Council’s investment in the South Lincolnshire Food Enterprise Zone has enabled the creation of a successful business park to support the Agri-tech sector in south Lincolnshire and we are delighted to work with the private sector to ensure the SLFEZ is a success.

The investment by Stirlin to create new business space supports our ambition for the SLFEZ to offer a range of high-quality accommodation which will foster innovation and collaboration between occupiers and academia.”